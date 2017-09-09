Cristiano Ronaldo flexes as Real Madrid prepare for Champions League

With a Champions League title to defend, Real Madrid have spent the past few days training strenuously in a bid to prepare for Wednesday night's group stage opener against APOEL.

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 12, 2017

To demonstrate just how ready the team is, Cristiano Ronaldo assembled his Real buddies for a light-hearted prematch team photo, with several players adopting outlandish poses.

No prizes for guessing who was flexing the hardest.

Why yes, it's good old Cristiano, front and centre, straining every single fibre and sinew in his body to appear as honed and muscular as is humanly possible.

Be honest, are you even remotely surprised?

