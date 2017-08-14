Cringe-inducing 'Panenka' penalty fail in injury time of Bucharest derby

Over in the Romanian top flight, newly promoted Juventus Bucharesti were gifted a golden chance to earn an unlikely point in their cross-city derby against the mighty Steaua Bucharest on Saturday evening.

Trailing 2-1 at the time, the plucky minnows were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute of injury time and so midfielder George Calintaru was afforded the chance to ram home a dramatic equaliser with the final kick of the match.

Unfortunately for Juventus, he tried to be clever.

Epic moment last night in Romania. 96th minute. Newly promoted Juventus have a chance to get a point vs Steaua. Then this happens.via: Dolce pic.twitter.com/4COjNPtVdP — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) August 20, 2017

Calintaru's feather-light "Panenka" chip wafted gently and directly into the waiting arms of Steaua goalkeeper Florin Nita as the referee sounded the final whistle immediately thereafter.

The result saw Steaua keep up the pressure on league-leaders CFR Cluj while also ensuring that Juventus remain rock-bottom of the table.

Perhaps next time George will put his laces through it.

