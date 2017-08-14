Stoke police troll Arsenal fan over 'missing person' Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil and Arsenal fell to defeat at Stoke City on Saturday.

As you're no doubt aware, Arsenal were thwarted in their annual bogey fixture once again on Saturday when they suffered a narrow defeat against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Aggrieved by the result, one irked Gooner contacted the Stoke Police constabulary on Twitter in the aftermath of the match and attempted to report the Potters' 1-0 win as a "robbery."

However, the local force were ready and waiting with a pithy jibe of their very own.

apologies for the delay in replying. We've been busy looking for a missing person, surname Ozil. Have you seen him? #Banter — Stoke Police (@policingstoke) August 20, 2017

In fairness, Stoke Police did then check to see their withering put-down hadn't caused too much anguish.

"Hope you're doing okay today and didn't take offence with the reply," they then tweeted to the fan in question.

"We do like to try and keep things like this light-hearted... See you next season for more top notch policing and football related banter."

Still, ouch.

