Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Stoke police troll Arsenal fan over 'missing person' Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil and Arsenal fell to defeat at Stoke City on Saturday.

As you're no doubt aware, Arsenal were thwarted in their annual bogey fixture once again on Saturday when they suffered a narrow defeat against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Aggrieved by the result, one irked Gooner contacted the Stoke Police constabulary on Twitter in the aftermath of the match and attempted to report the Potters' 1-0 win as a "robbery."

However, the local force were ready and waiting with a pithy jibe of their very own.

In fairness, Stoke Police did then check to see their withering put-down hadn't caused too much anguish.

"Hope you're doing okay today and didn't take offence with the reply," they then tweeted to the fan in question.

"We do like to try and keep things like this light-hearted... See you next season for more top notch policing and football related banter."

Still, ouch.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

