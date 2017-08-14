Zlatan Ibrahimovic video shows super Swede's remarkable recovery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could re-sign for Manchester United soon -- and he's keen to show he's fighting fit.

The 35-year-old, who damaged knee ligaments back in April, scored 28 goals for United during a fine debut season before it was prematurely cut short following a bad injury sustained against Anderlecht in the Europa League.

United did not take up the option to trigger the second year on his deal and Zlatan became a free agent, although stuck around in Manchester to work on his rehab.

And in true Ibra style, the super Swede showed off his amazing recovery on Sunday afternoon. Challenging fans to choose which knee was the damaged one, Ibra -- a black belt in taekwondo -- aimed some powerful kicks at a poor, defenceless punch bag.

He'll be back tormenting defences in no time ...

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.