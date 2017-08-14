Zlatan Ibrahimovic video shows super Swede's remarkable recovery

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Be afraid: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Suspended Kaka just another fan in The Wall

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Bolt tempted by beer, eggs and burgers

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Luke Shaw

Shaw gives VIP tour for special fan

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern director to Carlo: 'No smoking please!'

The Toe Poke Mark Lovell
Read

Atlanta's reminder after Chick-fil-A snub

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Paulinho's tricks fail at Barca unveiling

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Zlatan

Zlatan's new game finally released

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

PSG troll Barcelona with Neymar tweet

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

David De Gea channels his inner Dave Grohl

Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read
eggs

Cracking reason for non-league match delay

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Man United stars have fun with graffiti

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Akinfenwa impresses WWE star The Rock

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Carragher, Alexander-Arnold back in the day

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Billericay Town's lion-theme dressing room

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Tiger named after Tigres' Gignac

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Jurgen Klopp startled by mic squeal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Macari a nervous wreck over Lukaku

The Toe Poke Rob Dawson
Read

Dier laughs at Walker-Peters

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez tweets from Paris

The Toe Poke Mattias Karen
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Zlatan Ibrahimovic video shows super Swede's remarkable recovery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could re-sign for Manchester United soon -- and he's keen to show he's fighting fit.

The 35-year-old, who damaged knee ligaments back in April, scored 28 goals for United during a fine debut season before it was prematurely cut short following a bad injury sustained against Anderlecht in the Europa League.

United did not take up the option to trigger the second year on his deal and Zlatan became a free agent, although stuck around in Manchester to work on his rehab. 

And in true Ibra style, the super Swede showed off his amazing recovery on Sunday afternoon. Challenging fans to choose which knee was the damaged one, Ibra -- a black belt in taekwondo -- aimed some powerful kicks at a poor, defenceless punch bag.

He'll be back tormenting defences in no time ...

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.