Suspended Kaka finds a good spot amid the crowd to watch Orlando City
While Kaka is suspended for Saturday's game, never let it be said he doesn't support Orlando City.
The Brazilian star found a spot smack in the middle of The Wall -- Orlando's boisterous standing section -- for the match against Columbus Crew SC.
The nearby fans encouraged him to bang a drum as he cheered on his team.
Not a bad way to try to forget that he can't play -- especially when Kaka's suspension stems from the goofiest of red cards.
