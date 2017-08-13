Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
1
1
LIVE 56'
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
1
0
LIVE 45' +1'
Game Details
Highlights
Next
Suspended Kaka finds a good spot amid the crowd to watch Orlando City

Kaka is suspended for Orlando City's clash with Columbus, so he is standing in the middle of The Wall for the match.
Steve Nicol and Alejandro Moreno debate whether Kaka deserved a red card after putting his hands on Aurélien Collin's face.

While Kaka is suspended for Saturday's game, never let it be said he doesn't support Orlando City.

The Brazilian star found a spot smack in the middle of The Wall -- Orlando's boisterous standing section -- for the match against Columbus Crew SC.

The nearby fans encouraged him to bang a drum as he cheered on his team.

Not a bad way to try to forget that he can't play -- especially when Kaka's suspension stems from the goofiest of red cards.

