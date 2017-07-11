Paul Pogba, Odell Beckham Jr. have fun on a roller coaster

Paul Pogba is having a fun summer so far. Having been around to help his longtime friend Romelu Lukaku decide to join him at Manchester United, he's also been hanging out with the New York Giants' star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

They're so happy, they can even make that annoying chunk of time when you're waiting for the roller coaster to start seem like the most fun. Here they are at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, this weekend:

@obj A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Of course, Pogba will be busy as his Man United teammates join him in Los Angeles to begin the club's preseason. United will play five games in the U.S., with the first on July 15 against LA Galaxy.

Jose Mourinho's side take on Real Salt Lake two days later before facing Manchester City in Houston on July 20. A game against Real Madrid follows three days after that in Santa Clara, and the schedule concludes with a match against Barcelona in Washington, D.C., on July 26.

But until then, here's hoping Pogba and friends get their quality time in on the water slide!

