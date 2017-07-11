Previous
San Jose Earthquakes
LA Galaxy
2:30 AM UTC Jul 11, 2017
Coritiba FBC
Sport
11:00 PM UTC
Costa Rica
Canada
11:30 PM UTC Jul 11, 2017
Honduras
French Guiana
2:00 AM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Jul 12, 2017
United States
Martinique
12:30 AM UTC Jul 13, 2017
Panama
Nicaragua
10:30 PM UTC Jul 12, 2017
MSK Zilina
FC Copenhagen
6:15 PM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Leg 1
Miami FC
FC Cincinnati
11:30 PM UTC Jul 12, 2017
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Besiktas beg Diego Costa to sign, before switching to Selena Gomez

Diego Costa's Instagram post was swamped by Besiktas fans urging him to join join the club
Diego Costa's Instagram post was swamped by Besiktas fans urging him to join the club.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa may be umming and ahhing between a move to either Atletico Madrid or the Chinese Super League, but Besiktas fans are doing their best to offer him a third transfer option.

The Spain international striker posted a seemingly innocuous picture on his Instagram of him with Sao Paulo midfielder Petros Araujo, but it has been swamped by fans of the Turkish giants.

The post has so far attracted more than 2.2 million comments, the vast majority simply imploring "Come to Besiktas" or variations on that theme.

That figure is a social media record-breaker, sailing past the 2016 high of 1.1m comments added to an image posted by singer and actress Selena Gomez.

@revivaltour

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

It's amazing to see what can happen when a group of people mobilise for a common purpose.

But wait.... It gets better.

After awareness of the aforementioned Gomez post grew, thanks to it being eclipsed by Costa, people have taken to urging the former "Hannah Montana" and "Wizards of Waverly Place" star to join both Besiktas and their bitter Istanbul rivals, Fenerbahce.

Selena Gomez's 2016 Instagram post was flooded with calls for her to join either Besiktas or Fenerbahce
Selena Gomez's 2016 Instagram post was flooded with calls for her to join either Besiktas or Fenerbahce.

Now, if Gomez were to make a big-money move from Hollywood to the Bosphorus metropolis, it would be the biggest deal of this or any other transfer window.

Fingers crossed.

