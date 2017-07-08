Bayern Munich trio have fun at photoshoot by photobombing fans

While keeping the sponsors happy can often be tiring for many professional footballers, it certainly appears as though Bayern Munich's players managed to have fun during a recent promotional photoshoot.

Thomas Muller, Franck Ribery and Javi Martinez all attended the event, during which Bayern fans queued to have their photos taken in a mock-up of the dressing room at the Allianz Arena.

The trio's mission was to photobomb the unsuspecting fans by assembling in the background of the photos without getting spotted, which they managed with varying degrees of success.

A lovely, simple idea and some brilliant reactions on display too -- ranging all the way from utterly nonchalant to visibly trembling with delight.

We've also learned that the German word for 'photobomb' is 'fotocrashen', which is also nice to know.

