Bayern Munich trio have fun at photoshoot by photobombing fans

Previous
French Guiana
Canada
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Honduras
Costa Rica
1:00 AM UTC Jul 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Edmonton
North Carolina FC
ESPN3 1:00 AM UTC Jul 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tianjin Quanjian
Guangzhou R&F
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Africa
Namibia
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tanzania
Lesotho
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Athletic Bilbao players all shaved their heads to support Yeray Alvarez in his cancer battle

Bilbao stars shave heads to support Yeray

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Willian enjoys some holiday hoverboarding

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Liverpool's Adam Lallana meets England cricket captain Joe Root at Lord's

Lallana meets England cricket stars Root, Ali

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo's personalised Swarovski crystal boots

Ronaldo now has Swarovski crystal boots

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba play 5-a-side in LA

Lukaku, Pogba play 5-a-side in LA

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Xhaka weds in bright blue tux

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Wycombe

Wycombe unveil psychedelic keeper kits

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
The Bayern Munich logo on the Allianz Arena pitch ahead of the Bundesliga game against Freiburg in May 2017.

Bayern trio have fun at photoshoot

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Pique crash lands dune buggy in Qatar

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Podolski latest to net Twitter emoji

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Jesse Lingard meets some young Manchester United fans

Young Utd fans spot Lingard, go nuts

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Grandmother has 20 tattoos of Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Grandmother's body covered in Mou tattoos

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Wayne Rooney attended a spin class in his hometown of Liverpool

Is Rooney spin class part of Everton medical?

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
David Beckham stands alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho in PSG's hall of fame

Beckham in PSG Hall of Fame for 10 games

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Jr. hold newborn twins Mateo and Eva

Ronaldo posts first pic with all his kids

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Neymar and Dani Alves enjoy a game of futvolei on the beach

Neymar, Alves enjoy beach kickabout

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Lukas Podolski eats bratwurst with chopsticks

Podolski in Japan: Bratwurst sushi, anyone?

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Messi wedding kiss

Messi shows two left feet at wedding

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Aston Villa fan gets John Terry's name tattooed on his backside

Villa fan gets Terry tattoo on backside

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Ronaldo

Fan gets Ronaldo silhouette shaved into hair

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern Munich trio have fun at photoshoot by photobombing fans

While keeping the sponsors happy can often be tiring for many professional footballers, it certainly appears as though Bayern Munich's players managed to have fun during a recent promotional photoshoot.

Thomas Muller, Franck Ribery and Javi Martinez all attended the event, during which Bayern fans queued to have their photos taken in a mock-up of the dressing room at the Allianz Arena.

The trio's mission was to photobomb the unsuspecting fans by assembling in the background of the photos without getting spotted, which they managed with varying degrees of success.

A lovely, simple idea and some brilliant reactions on display too -- ranging all the way from utterly nonchalant to visibly trembling with delight.

We've also learned that the German word for 'photobomb' is 'fotocrashen', which is also nice to know.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.