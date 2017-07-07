Previous
England U19
Netherlands U19
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Germany U19
Bulgaria U19
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
Philadelphia Union
12:30 AM UTC Jul 7, 2017
Game Details
Trakai
St Johnstone
4:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Floriana FC
Red Star Belgrade
6:30 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Derry City
FC Midtjylland
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 6
Game Details
Cork
FC Levadia Tallinn
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Shamrock Rovers
Stjarnan
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Lincoln Red Imps
AEK Larnaca
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Next
 By Chris Wright
David Beckham in Paris Saint-Germain Hall of Fame after 10 appearances

PSG recently announced 20 players for their inaugural Hall of Fame, with Beckham's inclusion surprising the FC crew.

Paris Saint-Germain launched their new-look official website earlier this week and an interesting feature in the capital club's revamped "digital ecosystem" is a Hall of Fame featuring a variety of legendary figures.

Unsurprisingly, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pauleta, Ronaldinho, Jay-Jay Okocha, George Weah, Rai and Safet Susic lead the way.

However, more surprisingly, David Beckham features on the roll of honour despite having racked up two assists in just 10 Ligue 1 appearances (only two of those were starts) in his short-lived spell at the Parc des Princes back in 2013, with another two games played in the Champions League. Beckham, who celebrated his 38th birthday during his stint in France, did not score a goal for his his final club but did get sent off once.

PSG lavish praise upon the former England captain for how his arrival meant the French giants had "changed worlds." However, "fashion icon and sponsors dream" and "charming ambassador" perhaps do Beckham's PSG spell better justice.

David Beckham stands alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho in PSG's hall of fame
David Beckham stands alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho in PSG's hall of fame.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy midfielder did help Les Parisiens to win their first Ligue 1 title in 19 years but he was hardly the inspiration for that triumph. He did, however, inspire French TV to invent the Beck'Cam to monitor the No. 32's every move on the bench or on the field.

A legendary player? Absolutely. A PSG legend? That is pushing it a bit.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

