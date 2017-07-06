Cristiano Ronaldo posts first family picture with all three of his children

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a hectic few months, winning the Champions League, taking part in the Confederations Cup and becoming a father for the second and third time.

Currently on a well-earned holiday, the Real Madrid star has shared an updated family photo, along with the one-word caption "Blessed."

The photo shows Cristiano and his 7-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., cradling the two latest additions to the Ronaldo clan, newborn twins Mateo and Eva.

The twins were both born while Ronaldo was representing Portugal at the Confederations Cup, with the 32-year-old superstar announcing the news after losing to Chile in the semifinals.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.