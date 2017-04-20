Previous
 By Chris Wright
Brighton fan paints epic mural on house to celebrate Seagulls' promotion

Some 34 years of toil, trouble and dramatic near-misses, Brighton & Hove Albion mathematically secured their promotion to the Premier League earlier in the week.

The players celebrated by joining fans on the train home from the AMEX Stadium, a journey that involved slightly more anarchic crowd-surfing than your average Southern Rail trip.

However, one Seagulls supporter truly went above and beyond in his quest to commemorate his beloved club's rise to the top flight.

As spotted by the local newspaper, the Brighton Argus, the fan in question decided to turn his entire house into an enormous blue-and-white striped homage to Chris Hughton's conquering heroes.

It's certainly impressive, if only in scale -- though we're not entirely sure what the neighbours will make of it.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

