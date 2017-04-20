Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet launches own brand of coffee

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet appears to have won the battle against Loris Karius to be Anfield No. 1, but he has still found time to launch his own brand of coffee.

The Belgium international's "Twenty Two Inspired" can only be drunk in Mignolet's coffee bar "Twenty Two Coffee" (a reference to his Liverpool squad number) that he opened with his brother, Wouter, in their home town of Sint-Truiden last October

"Creating my own coffee was the logical step after opening my bar," Mignolet said at the presentation of the blend of Burundian and Brazilian beans, which he added was "very, very fruity but also spicy."

Een gesprek met koffiebrander @SMignolet, in 'zijn' Haspengouw. "Heel blij dat ik mijn plaats onder de lat terugheb." (CC @HLNinEngeland) pic.twitter.com/RAKVhMeWuG - videoman HLN sport (@MGoedefroy) April 18, 2017

He added: "I have thought a lot in my spare time, and now we are putting the project into action. There's a lot of work behind it, believe me.

"Coffee inspires me, and I see that bars like mine work well in England so why not here? In any case, it's the right time for me to launch myself into it."

Given how Jurgen Klopp always looks on the verge of boiling point on the touchline during games, maybe Mignolet shouldn't give his boss too many free double espressos.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman