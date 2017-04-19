Paul Pogba takes a stab at a Manchester accent
He may well have been born and raised in the suburbs of Paris, but the fact remains that Paul Pogba has spent a decent portion of his footballing career both living and working in the city of Manchester.
As such, it's only natural that the United midfielder has picked up a bit of a local tinge over the years.
Indeed, Pogba's accent isn't half bad, as revealed in this little pre-training snippet posted on his Instagram account.
You know, that wasn't half bad as far as conversational Mancunian goes.
In fact, we might be tempted to describe Pogba's drawl as borderline impressive -- especially for a boy from Lagny-sur-Marne.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.