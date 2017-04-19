Paul Pogba takes a stab at a Manchester accent

He may well have been born and raised in the suburbs of Paris, but the fact remains that Paul Pogba has spent a decent portion of his footballing career both living and working in the city of Manchester.

As such, it's only natural that the United midfielder has picked up a bit of a local tinge over the years.

Indeed, Pogba's accent isn't half bad, as revealed in this little pre-training snippet posted on his Instagram account.

You nt from Manchester mate ���� @manchesterunited #MUFC #neverfollow A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

You know, that wasn't half bad as far as conversational Mancunian goes.

In fact, we might be tempted to describe Pogba's drawl as borderline impressive -- especially for a boy from Lagny-sur-Marne.

