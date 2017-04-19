Paul Pogba takes a stab at a Manchester accent

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
0
0
LIVE 8'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
0
0
LIVE 8'
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 13/5  Away: 5/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Pogba attempts Manchester accent

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo dresses up as...Ronaldo?

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Wrestling match in Hibs' canteen

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
The preserved pig's head was used in an exhibition entitled 'Cult Scene Stadium'

The weirdest football projectiles

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Kolo Toure is one of several Liverpool players in line to get a rare start in the Reds' Capital One Cup match against Middlesbrough.

Kolo Toure: Whitney Houston fan

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Adams dances his way through training

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Dortmund star's cannon volley strike

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Marco Verratti

Verratti takes football to the face

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Dortmund fans host Monaco fans

Dortmund fans embrace #bedforawayfans

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Bicycle kick goal with flip throw-in assist

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Bayern Munich's Xabi Alonso mashup

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Come this way for more Arsenal woe

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Adam Lallana models hideous denim

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Twitter reacts to Arsenal's woe

The Toe Poke Lauren Giudice
Read

Rashford shares letter from 11-year-old self

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Wooly pitch invasion halts play in Wales

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Jamie O'Hara overhead kick

O'Hara scores stunning overhead kick

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Real Salt Lake's Luis Silva throws snowball

Silva tries to initiate in-game snowball fight

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Carlo Ancelotti kisses Franck Ribery

Ancelotti, Ribery kiss and make up

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Balotelli celebrates scoring... at the airport

The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Paul Pogba takes a stab at a Manchester accent

He may well have been born and raised in the suburbs of Paris, but the fact remains that Paul Pogba has spent a decent portion of his footballing career both living and working in the city of Manchester.

As such, it's only natural that the United midfielder has picked up a bit of a local tinge over the years.

Indeed, Pogba's accent isn't half bad, as revealed in this little pre-training snippet posted on his Instagram account.

You nt from Manchester mate ���� @manchesterunited #MUFC #neverfollow

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

You know, that wasn't half bad as far as conversational Mancunian goes. 

In fact, we might be tempted to describe Pogba's drawl as borderline impressive -- especially for a boy from Lagny-sur-Marne.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.