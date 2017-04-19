Cristiano Ronaldo dresses up as Cristiano Ronaldo in new tech advert
Cristiano Ronaldo has lent his face, body and his entire life story to a new commercial in which the Real Madrid superstar dons a wig and makeup to play himself as a younger man. Produced by SmartNet, the advert re-charts Ronaldo's mercurial rise to the top of his profession as recorded and viewed through the prism of modern technology and social media.
It all begins with Ronaldo using a tablet to video-call his mother and continues on through his formative years -- from Sporting, to Manchester United, to Real Madrid, to European Championship glory, and all with a few Ballon d'Ors thrown in for good measure. It's sure been a wild ride, and it's nice to see that infamous sweater get a mention too.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.