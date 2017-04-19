Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/20 
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
LIVE 33'
Game Details
Home: 25/1  Draw: 7/1  Away: 1/9 
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Cristiano Ronaldo dresses up as Cristiano Ronaldo in new tech advert

Cristiano Ronaldo has lent his face, body and his entire life story to a new commercial in which the Real Madrid superstar dons a wig and makeup to play himself as a younger man.   Produced by SmartNet, the advert re-charts Ronaldo's mercurial rise to the top of his profession as recorded and viewed through the prism of modern technology and social media.   

O MEO contou a minha história com a tecnologia de hoje. #oMundoÉaTuaCasa #MEO #MEOInstagram

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

It all begins with Ronaldo using a tablet to video-call his mother and continues on through his formative years -- from Sporting, to Manchester United, to Real Madrid, to European Championship glory, and all with a few Ballon d'Ors thrown in for good measure.   It's sure been a wild ride, and it's nice to see that infamous sweater get a mention too.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

