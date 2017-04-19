Cristiano Ronaldo dresses up as Cristiano Ronaldo in new tech advert

Cristiano Ronaldo has lent his face, body and his entire life story to a new commercial in which the Real Madrid superstar dons a wig and makeup to play himself as a younger man. Produced by SmartNet, the advert re-charts Ronaldo's mercurial rise to the top of his profession as recorded and viewed through the prism of modern technology and social media.

O MEO contou a minha história com a tecnologia de hoje. #oMundoÉaTuaCasa #MEO #MEOInstagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

It all begins with Ronaldo using a tablet to video-call his mother and continues on through his formative years -- from Sporting, to Manchester United, to Real Madrid, to European Championship glory, and all with a few Ballon d'Ors thrown in for good measure. It's sure been a wild ride, and it's nice to see that infamous sweater get a mention too.

