Hibs striker Jason Cummings stars in canteen wrestling match

Not only is Jason Cummings the top goalscorer for Hibernian this season, it also turns out that the 21-year-old striker is also the finest amateur wrestler on the club's books to boot.

With Hibs welcoming Scottish professional wrestler Grado to their canteen for a spot of lunch, Cummings seized the opportunity for an impromptu bout.

And so, dressed in his trunks, Cummings came stomping out of the dressing room to call out his rival, who was sat quietly eating soup at the time.

Oi @gradowrestling it's Yersel Cumdog!! Think you can eat lunch in my training centre think again brother ���� #Cumdog pic.twitter.com/gn7fJzEldu - Jason Cummings (@Jasoncummings35) April 18, 2017

After an impressive bout that saw piledrivers, body-slams and even a frog splash attempted while using various items of furniture, Grado eventually ate the pin to give the babyface the win on his debut.

It certainly was one heck of a slobberknocker, as we're informed they call it in the trade.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.