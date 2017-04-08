Celtic defender Kolo Toure admits he's a big Whitney Houston fan
Speaking during a newsconference over the weekend, Celtic stalwart Kolo Toure unwittingly gave the watching world a telling glance into the nature of his record collection.
Indeed, Toure was simply asked by a journalist which chant, sung by fans of any of the clubs he's represented in the past, was his favourite.
However, misunderstanding the question, the 36-year-old defender instead divulged his favourite pop song, thus revealing a rather embarrassing penchant for the power ballad.
�� @Arsenal invincible and @celticfc defender Kolo Toure inadvertently reveals this famous pop star as his guilty pleasure. �� #celticfc #AFC pic.twitter.com/VgDYwpnqL4- Hayters Teamwork (@HaytersTeamwork) April 17, 2017
"Don't laugh, okay?" Toure replied earnestly. "But I like Whitney Houston."
It was at this point that the Ivory Coast defender was corrected and duly realised he'd give a little too much away -- cue embarrassed laughter all round.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
