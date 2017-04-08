Celtic defender Kolo Toure admits he's a big Whitney Houston fan

Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Villarreal
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Kolo Toure is one of several Liverpool players in line to get a rare start in the Reds' Capital One Cup match against Middlesbrough.

Kolo Toure: Whitney Houston fan

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Adams dances his way through training

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Dortmund star's cannon volley strike

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Marco Verratti

Verratti takes football to the face

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Dortmund fans host Monaco fans

Dortmund fans embrace #bedforawayfans

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Bicycle kick goal with flip throw-in assist

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Bayern Munich's Xabi Alonso mashup

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Come this way for more Arsenal woe

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Adam Lallana models hideous denim

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Twitter reacts to Arsenal's woe

The Toe Poke Lauren Giudice
Read

Rashford shares letter from 11-year-old self

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Wooly pitch invasion halts play in Wales

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Jamie O'Hara overhead kick

O'Hara scores stunning overhead kick

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Real Salt Lake's Luis Silva throws snowball

Silva tries to initiate in-game snowball fight

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Carlo Ancelotti kisses Franck Ribery

Ancelotti, Ribery kiss and make up

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Balotelli celebrates scoring... at the airport

The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read

Hazard attempts dizzy penalty

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Neymar shuts down haters with Messi pic

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Roda JC child.

Roda JC fan caught feeding new-born

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Andrea Belotti with crystal rooster

Belotti presented with crystal rooster figurine

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Celtic defender Kolo Toure admits he's a big Whitney Houston fan

Speaking during a newsconference over the weekend, Celtic stalwart Kolo Toure unwittingly gave the watching world a telling glance into the nature of his record collection.

Indeed, Toure was simply asked by a journalist which chant, sung by fans of any of the clubs he's represented in the past, was his favourite.

However, misunderstanding the question, the 36-year-old defender instead divulged his favourite pop song, thus revealing a rather embarrassing penchant for the power ballad.

"Don't laugh, okay?" Toure replied earnestly. "But I like Whitney Houston."

It was at this point that the Ivory Coast defender was corrected and duly realised he'd give a little too much away -- cue embarrassed laughter all round.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.