Celtic defender Kolo Toure admits he's a big Whitney Houston fan

Speaking during a newsconference over the weekend, Celtic stalwart Kolo Toure unwittingly gave the watching world a telling glance into the nature of his record collection.

Indeed, Toure was simply asked by a journalist which chant, sung by fans of any of the clubs he's represented in the past, was his favourite.

However, misunderstanding the question, the 36-year-old defender instead divulged his favourite pop song, thus revealing a rather embarrassing penchant for the power ballad.

"Don't laugh, okay?" Toure replied earnestly. "But I like Whitney Houston."

It was at this point that the Ivory Coast defender was corrected and duly realised he'd give a little too much away -- cue embarrassed laughter all round.

