MLS club Philadelphia Union have vacancy for 'Chief Tattoo Officer'

Philadelphia Union have taken the unusual step of hiring their very own in-house "tattoo officer."

According to the job ad posted on the MLS club's official site, the role will largely entail assisting Union's playing staff with their various body art whims.

With players from around the country and world in need of an artist, we're hiring a Chief Tattoo Officer



Seriously: https://t.co/0YWQCvWXPB pic.twitter.com/Ldlzn2F1oV - Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) February 13, 2017

"Tattoos are a vital part of sport, fan and supporter culture. Just as tattoos are for life, fans choose a club to passionately support for life," the ad reads.

"As our club grows, players and staff are joining the Union from geographies outside of Philadelphia. Given their love for tattoos and unfamiliarity with their new city, they often look for guidance in seeking a new, local artist.

"Our CTO, Chief Tattoo Officer, will be responsible for providing services to players and front office staff."

The CTO will also be authorised to provide paying Union fans with club-themed tattoos, provided they meet the necessary criteria -- which includes a minimum of five years experience and a talent for drawing snakes.

Union have a coiled rattlesnake in their club crest, in case you were wondering.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.