Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/10 
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/5  Away: 8/1 
 By Chris Wright
Paul Pogba debuts 'best handshake ever' -- with his mother

Such is his wont, Paul Pogba has been posting snippets of choreography on social media again, this time opting to share a brand new handshake with the world.

Indeed, the Manchester United midfielder uploaded a video to Instagram of a brand new routine he'd devised with an assist from his dear mum.

Best handshake ever���� ❤ #pp #neverfollow #pogfamily

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Starting with a shimmy of the shoulders, the pair then clasp hands and raise them toward the ceiling -- the "best handshake ever," according to the man himself.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

