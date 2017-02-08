Paul Pogba debuts 'best handshake ever' -- with his mother

Such is his wont, Paul Pogba has been posting snippets of choreography on social media again, this time opting to share a brand new handshake with the world.

Indeed, the Manchester United midfielder uploaded a video to Instagram of a brand new routine he'd devised with an assist from his dear mum.

Best handshake ever���� ❤ #pp #neverfollow #pogfamily A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:22am PST

Starting with a shimmy of the shoulders, the pair then clasp hands and raise them toward the ceiling -- the "best handshake ever," according to the man himself.

