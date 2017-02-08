Spanish fourth-tier Atletico Pueblonuevo score 40-yard screamer
Atletico Pueblonuevo fell to a 2-1 defeat against Plasencia in the Spanish fourth tier on Sunday, though their strike was a stunner.
With the game goalless, Miguel Angel Tive broke the deadlock for Pueblonuevo in emphatic style, blasting a powerful shot past the helpless goalkeeper from a clear 40 yards out.
Gooolll gooollll golazo de @MiguelAngelTive en el min 15- Atlético Pueblonuevo (@AtcoPueblonuevo) February 12, 2017
⚽@AtcoPueblonuevo 1 -@UPPlasencia_ 0@En_juego pic.twitter.com/6vcGzFPhgD
Such incredible power and accuracy -- a real "blink and you'll miss it" strike.
Spare a thought for Fernando Torres. The poor guy scores an audacious overhead kick and it still isn't the goal of the week in Spanish football.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
