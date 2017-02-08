Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 19/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

 By Chris Wright
Spanish fourth-tier Atletico Pueblonuevo score 40-yard screamer

Atletico Pueblonuevo fell to a 2-1 defeat against Plasencia in the Spanish fourth tier on Sunday, though their strike was a stunner.

With the game goalless, Miguel Angel Tive broke the deadlock for Pueblonuevo in emphatic style, blasting a powerful shot past the helpless goalkeeper from a clear 40 yards out.

Such incredible power and accuracy -- a real "blink and you'll miss it" strike.

Spare a thought for Fernando Torres. The poor guy scores an audacious overhead kick and it still isn't the goal of the week in Spanish football.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

