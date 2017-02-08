Spanish fourth-tier Atletico Pueblonuevo score 40-yard screamer

Atletico Pueblonuevo fell to a 2-1 defeat against Plasencia in the Spanish fourth tier on Sunday, though their strike was a stunner.

With the game goalless, Miguel Angel Tive broke the deadlock for Pueblonuevo in emphatic style, blasting a powerful shot past the helpless goalkeeper from a clear 40 yards out.

Such incredible power and accuracy -- a real "blink and you'll miss it" strike.

Spare a thought for Fernando Torres. The poor guy scores an audacious overhead kick and it still isn't the goal of the week in Spanish football.

