Manchester United legend Gary Neville appears on Arsenal Fan TV

Just as he promised he would, Gary Neville has made his hotly anticipated appearance on Arsenal Fan TV.

The Sky Sports pundit incurred the wrath of the YouTube-based supporters channel when he branded them "embarrassing" in the wake of Arsenal's recent 3-1 defeat against Chelsea.

When subsequently pressed on Twitter, Neville duly confirmed that he'd be "very happy" to appear on Arsenal Fan TV.

Just over a week later, a snippet of footage has been released showing the former Manchester United full-back holding court in the Arsenal Fan TV studio.

As you can see, the video only captures host Robbie Lyle taking Neville through the introductions and preamble in front of a live audience -- but it's a promising start nonetheless.

And fair play to Neville himself for keeping up his end of the bargain.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.