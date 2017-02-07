Ajax defender Joel Veltman tricks Sparta Rotterdam defence

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
ESPN3 LIVE 49'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Veltman tricks Sparta Rotterdam

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Corby player celebrates goal with on-field pint

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

The struggle is real for Heitinga

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Steven Gerrard shares pic as a kid

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Drake

Drake shows John Terry some love

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Defoe shares touching moment with young fan

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Messi and Wife

Messi bought his noisy neighbours' house

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Messi filmed learning English

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Paul Pogba hits the bullseye

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

A-League reporter's sausage roll mishap

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Argentinian team's 50 sponsors

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrate the goal against Zorya.

Rooney and Ibra cut cheese

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Sportfreunde Lotte 170208

Sportfreunde Lotte fans help remove snow

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Man United 'legends' set to play in Australia

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Oscar celebrates first Shanghai SIPG goal

Oscar bamboozles Chinese linesman

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Marouane Fellaini at the hairdressers

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Football from Challenger orbits earth

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Carlos Tevez cake birthday

Tevez pranked by Shenhua on birthday

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Neville to appear on Arsenal Fan TV?

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Serie B star's Twitter tattoo

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Ajax defender Joel Veltman tricks Sparta Rotterdam defence

Ajax defender Joel Veltman used an injury to Bertrand Traore as a chance to trick Sparta's defence.

Brave new depths of unsportsmanlike conduct were plumbed in the Eredivisie over the weekend when Ajax defender Joel Veltman capitalised on an injured teammate to quite literally trick his way past an opponent.

Finding himself out on the right flank, Veltman appeared to stop play in order to alert the Sparta Rotterdam defence to an injury sustained by his own teammate, Bertrand Traore, who lay writhing agony on the ground.

However, as the Sparta defenders turned to check on Traore, Veltmans seized his opportunity to simply skip past them unencumbered and make his way down the wing.

Thankfully, Veltman's devious shenangians eventually led to nothing, though Ajax did go on to win as Traore opened the scoring in a 2-0 win.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.