Ajax defender Joel Veltman tricks Sparta Rotterdam defence

Brave new depths of unsportsmanlike conduct were plumbed in the Eredivisie over the weekend when Ajax defender Joel Veltman capitalised on an injured teammate to quite literally trick his way past an opponent.

Finding himself out on the right flank, Veltman appeared to stop play in order to alert the Sparta Rotterdam defence to an injury sustained by his own teammate, Bertrand Traore, who lay writhing agony on the ground.

However, as the Sparta defenders turned to check on Traore, Veltmans seized his opportunity to simply skip past them unencumbered and make his way down the wing.

Thankfully, Veltman's devious shenangians eventually led to nothing, though Ajax did go on to win as Traore opened the scoring in a 2-0 win.

