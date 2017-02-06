Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 29/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
Empoli
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crotone
AS Roma
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365


 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Non-league player celebrates goal with an on-field pint of beer

Way down in the seventh tier, Corby Town registered a vital victory on Saturday that hauled them up and out of the Northern Premier League relegation zone.

Indeed, Corby managed a narrow 1-0 win over Mickleover Sports and ensured that only goal of the game was celebrated in truly fitting style.

After running over to celebrate with the fans, one player grabbed a beer and started chugging!

Let's face it, there are definitely worse ways to celebrate scoring an important goal.

Cheers!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

