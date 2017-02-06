Non-league player celebrates goal with an on-field pint of beer

Way down in the seventh tier, Corby Town registered a vital victory on Saturday that hauled them up and out of the Northern Premier League relegation zone.

Indeed, Corby managed a narrow 1-0 win over Mickleover Sports and ensured that only goal of the game was celebrated in truly fitting style.

After running over to celebrate with the fans, one player grabbed a beer and started chugging!

What a photo this is! @corbytownfc enjoying a well earned drink - super shot @AlisonBagley1! �� pic.twitter.com/ePCm8bNzlw - Pitchero Non League (@PHNonLeague) February 11, 2017

Let's face it, there are definitely worse ways to celebrate scoring an important goal.

Cheers!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.