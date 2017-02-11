Johnny Heitinga reveals struggle after football: No private jet

Johnny Heitinga has had to scale back after calling time on his football career.

Dutch defender Johnny Heitinga has revealed that he and his family are struggling to adjust to life after retiring from professional football.

With his income drastically diminished since calling it a day at the end of last season, Heitinga as opened up about his daily struggle with having to get by without many of life's basics: private jets, luxury holidays and personal shoppers.

"When I was still playing football we had a lot more money coming in. Our expenditures were likewise. Now we are trying to adjust," Heitinga lamented in an interview with 1limburg.

"In the past, we sometimes chartered a private jet, but we don't do that now. On holidays we do still rent a fancy villa, but you get different categories of 'fancy'."

"We are trying to get used to it. Sometimes it is difficult," moaned Heitinga's wife, Charlotte-Sophie.

"We could not easily go to Paris, Milan or New York for shopping."

Will the misery never end?

Thankfully, there is an upside to Heintinga's new pared-down lifestyle, with the former Everton centre-back discovering the humble joys of having to dress yourself every morning.

"[Our stylist Danie Bles] would do it for us," said the 33-year-old. "But we are now having fun doing it ourselves!"

Congratulations Johnny, welcome to the real world!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.