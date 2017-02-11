Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard shares old pic as a kid

Having called time on his career not so very long ago, Steven Gerrard found himself in a wistful, nostalgic mood on Thursday evening and decided to go rifling through his old photo albums.

In there he found a cracking snap of himself, aged roughly 13 and spindly as ever, mucking in with the Liverpool Under-18s on a preseason trip to Spain.

When I was invited to Spain with Liverpool under 18s as a kid ����happy with my guns in 1993/94 ����#onceared #dreaming A photo posted by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

"Happy with my guns," quipped the man who went on to make well over 700 senior appearances for the Reds.

Thankfully, Gerrard had just about grown into his body by the time he made it to the first team.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.