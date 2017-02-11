Previous
 By Chris Wright
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard shares old pic as a kid

Having called time on his career not so very long ago, Steven Gerrard found himself in a wistful, nostalgic mood on Thursday evening and decided to go rifling through his old photo albums.

In there he found a cracking snap of himself, aged roughly 13 and spindly as ever, mucking in with the Liverpool Under-18s on a preseason trip to Spain.

"Happy with my guns," quipped the man who went on to make well over 700 senior appearances for the Reds.

Thankfully, Gerrard had just about grown into his body by the time he made it to the first team.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

