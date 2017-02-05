Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
4
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
0
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 4
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Rapper Drake shows Chelsea legend John Terry love on Instagram

Drake
Drake posted a photo with John Terry on his Instagram account.

You can forgive this blog for not exhibiting the proper amount of "Controlla" about this one, but when two two legends of their respective professions meet, our emotions tend to go from zero to 100 real quick.

John Terry made headlines when he posted an image of him and Drake after one of the Canadian rapper's recent London shows, and the former Degrassi star returned the favour Thursday, showing a little "Crew Love" to the former Chelsea captain and his wife Toni on his Instagram account.

JT!!! ����

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Fancy, eh?

Terry, who started from the bottom at West Ham, has won a multitude of trophies in his storied career, including four Premier Leagues and a Champions League.

Meanwhile, the "Successful" hip hop star has one Grammy and countless other American and international music awards to his name. 

In short: two legends, one photo. Thank us later.

(And, yes, we've finally run out of Drake song references)

