Rapper Drake shows Chelsea legend John Terry love on Instagram

Drake posted a photo with John Terry on his Instagram account.

You can forgive this blog for not exhibiting the proper amount of "Controlla" about this one, but when two two legends of their respective professions meet, our emotions tend to go from zero to 100 real quick.

John Terry made headlines when he posted an image of him and Drake after one of the Canadian rapper's recent London shows, and the former Degrassi star returned the favour Thursday, showing a little "Crew Love" to the former Chelsea captain and his wife Toni on his Instagram account.

JT!!! ���� A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Fancy, eh?

Terry, who started from the bottom at West Ham, has won a multitude of trophies in his storied career, including four Premier Leagues and a Champions League.

Meanwhile, the "Successful" hip hop star has one Grammy and countless other American and international music awards to his name.

In short: two legends, one photo. Thank us later.

(And, yes, we've finally run out of Drake song references)