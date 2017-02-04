Jermain Defoe shares a touching moment with a young fan in hospital

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
4
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
2
0
LIVE 41'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
0
0
LIVE 11'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Defoe shares touching moment with young fan

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Messi and Wife

Messi bought his noisy neighbours' house

Blog - The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Messi filmed learning English

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Paul Pogba hits the bullseye

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

A-League reporter's sausage roll mishap

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Argentinian team's 50 sponsors

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrate the goal against Zorya.

Rooney and Ibra cut cheese

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Sportfreunde Lotte 170208

Sportfreunde Lotte fans help remove snow

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Man United 'legends' set to play in Australia

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Oscar celebrates first Shanghai SIPG goal

Oscar bamboozles Chinese linesman

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Marouane Fellaini at the hairdressers

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Football from Challenger orbits earth

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Carlos Tevez cake birthday

Tevez pranked by Shenhua on birthday

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Neville to appear on Arsenal Fan TV?

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Serie B star's Twitter tattoo

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Ferdinand Brady shirt

Ferdinand enjoys his Super Bowl experience

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Pogba plays with emoji on his boots

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Man of the match presented with BBQ

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Rooney's super long range free kick

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Oxlade-Chamberlain backtracks over tweet

The Toe Poke Mattias Karen
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Jermain Defoe shares a touching moment with a young fan in hospital

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has struck up a close relationship to his favourite team.

Four Sunderland players visited young Bradley Lowery in his hospital room on Thursday, but the 5-year-old left no doubt who his favourite player is.

It was a touching moment when Bradley fell asleep while clutching striker Jermain Defoe, and the image quickly spread across the internet.

Defoe was joined by teammates Sebastian Larsson, John O'Shea and Vito Mannone, and his family said the visit had a positive affect.

"Bradley is doing well and has cheered up after having some very special visitors," said a message on the Lowerys' Facebook page. "Thank you to Sunderland AFC, you have been amazing for Bradley."

Bradley was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2013. When he's feeling strong enough, he's been a Sunderland mascot on numerous occasions.

He already made headlines in September when opponents Everton donated £200,000 to help his family pay for a treatment.

In December, he won Match of the Day's goal of the month competition for his shot before a Sunderland game,

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.