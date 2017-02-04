Jermain Defoe shares a touching moment with a young fan in hospital
Four Sunderland players visited young Bradley Lowery in his hospital room on Thursday, but the 5-year-old left no doubt who his favourite player is.
It was a touching moment when Bradley fell asleep while clutching striker Jermain Defoe, and the image quickly spread across the internet.
Bradley loves @IAmJermainDefoe he didn't want him to leave today and fell asleep cuddling into him #specialbond #bestfriends pic.twitter.com/sn2symKhdv- Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) February 9, 2017
Defoe was joined by teammates Sebastian Larsson, John O'Shea and Vito Mannone, and his family said the visit had a positive affect.
"Bradley is doing well and has cheered up after having some very special visitors," said a message on the Lowerys' Facebook page. "Thank you to Sunderland AFC, you have been amazing for Bradley."
Bradley was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2013. When he's feeling strong enough, he's been a Sunderland mascot on numerous occasions.
He already made headlines in September when opponents Everton donated £200,000 to help his family pay for a treatment.
In December, he won Match of the Day's goal of the month competition for his shot before a Sunderland game,
