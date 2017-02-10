Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
2
0
LIVE HT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Lionel Messi bought his noisy neighbours' house, says Ivan Rakitic

With CR7 being named the world's highest-paid athlete, the FC guys reflect on some endorsements from their playing days.

Lionel Messi once bought his neighbours' house to keep down the noise level around his home, so claims his Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic.

Speaking to the Novi List newspaper in his native Croatia, Rakitic revealed some secrets of his private life in Barcelona.

Rakitic lives outside the city near the coast in Gava Mar,  where he is neighbours with Javier Mascherano. It's a quiet area, he said -- more so than nearby Castelldefels, where Messi lives with his young family.

According to Rakitic, when Messi's neighbors were too loud, the superstar found an easy solution: He bought them out.

"I did not have any problems with the neighbours, not like Messi in Castelldefels, for example. The neighbors were a bit loud, so Leo had to buy their house to be alone," Rakitic joked. "Fortunately, I had no such problems."

Houses in Gava Mar can be a bit pricey, but when you're bringing in $81 million a year as the world's second-highest paid athlete, what's a few million between neighbours?

