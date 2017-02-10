Lionel Messi bought his noisy neighbours' house, says Ivan Rakitic

With CR7 being named the world's highest-paid athlete, the FC guys reflect on some endorsements from their playing days.

Lionel Messi once bought his neighbours' house to keep down the noise level around his home, so claims his Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic.

Speaking to the Novi List newspaper in his native Croatia, Rakitic revealed some secrets of his private life in Barcelona.

Rakitic lives outside the city near the coast in Gava Mar, where he is neighbours with Javier Mascherano. It's a quiet area, he said -- more so than nearby Castelldefels, where Messi lives with his young family.

According to Rakitic, when Messi's neighbors were too loud, the superstar found an easy solution: He bought them out.

"I did not have any problems with the neighbours, not like Messi in Castelldefels, for example. The neighbors were a bit loud, so Leo had to buy their house to be alone," Rakitic joked. "Fortunately, I had no such problems."

Houses in Gava Mar can be a bit pricey, but when you're bringing in $81 million a year as the world's second-highest paid athlete, what's a few million between neighbours?

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.