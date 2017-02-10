Lionel Messi's son Mateo filmed learning English

Exclusive footage has emerged that shows Messi attempting to learn a few key English phrases.

However, given this is one-year-old Mateo Messi we're talking about here, you may have to wait a while until he secures that big move to the Premier League.

Indeed, Papa Lionel filmed his little nipper bouncing around in front the television, following the various instructions on the screen word for word.

Hello Hello �� Mateo�� A video posted by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Aww. Adorable -- not to mention incredibly advanced for such a young toddler.

If Mateo is caught next speaking with a Stoke accent, then we know something big must be in the pipeline.

