Lionel Messi's son Mateo filmed learning English

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

WATCH: Messi filmed learning English

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Paul Pogba hits the bullseye

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

A-League reporter's sausage roll mishap

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Argentinian team's 50 sponsors

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrate the goal against Zorya.

Rooney and Ibra cut cheese

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Sportfreunde Lotte 170208

Sportfreunde Lotte fans help remove snow

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Man United 'legends' set to play in Australia

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Oscar celebrates first Shanghai SIPG goal

Oscar bamboozles Chinese linesman

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Marouane Fellaini at the hairdressers

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Football from Challenger orbits earth

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Carlos Tevez cake birthday

Tevez pranked by Shenhua on birthday

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Neville to appear on Arsenal Fan TV?

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Serie B star's Twitter tattoo

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Ferdinand Brady shirt

Ferdinand enjoys his Super Bowl experience

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Pogba plays with emoji on his boots

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Man of the match presented with BBQ

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Rooney's super long range free kick

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Oxlade-Chamberlain backtracks over tweet

The Toe Poke Mattias Karen
Read

Zlatan knows what role he'd play in the NFL

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Sir Alex sends good luck message to Crolla

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Lionel Messi's son Mateo filmed learning English

Exclusive footage has emerged that shows Messi attempting to learn a few key English phrases.

However, given this is one-year-old Mateo Messi we're talking about here, you may have to wait a while until he secures that big move to the Premier League.

Indeed, Papa Lionel filmed his little nipper bouncing around in front the television, following the various instructions on the screen word for word.

Hello Hello �� Mateo��

A video posted by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

Aww. Adorable -- not to mention incredibly advanced for such a young toddler.

If Mateo is caught next speaking with a Stoke accent, then we know something big must be in the pipeline.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.