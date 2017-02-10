Manchester United ace Paul Pogba hits the bullseye

As part of an open day at the training ground, Manchester United put Paul Pogba to work entertaining a group of local schoolchildren with a selection of skill challenges.

Man like ���� See more from today's #SchoolsUnited event in our Story... • @paulpogba @manchesterunitedfoundation A video posted by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Despite being faced with a giant inflatable dartboard and an audience of star-struck kids, Pogba didn't wilt under the pressure and found that magic bullseye with his very first attempt.

Nicely done. That's what you pay the big bucks for!

