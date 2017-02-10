Manchester United ace Paul Pogba hits the bullseye
As part of an open day at the training ground, Manchester United put Paul Pogba to work entertaining a group of local schoolchildren with a selection of skill challenges.
Despite being faced with a giant inflatable dartboard and an audience of star-struck kids, Pogba didn't wilt under the pressure and found that magic bullseye with his very first attempt.
Nicely done. That's what you pay the big bucks for!
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.