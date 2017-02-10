A-League reporter's sausage roll mishap in Sydney vs. Phoenix

As part of their "Mates Night Out" promotion, Sydney FC promised to dole out free sausage rolls to fans during Thursday's A-League clash against Wellington Phoenix.

It's Mates Night Out at @AllianzStadium tomorrow! Free sausage roll if we score 2 goals in 70 min - https://t.co/RaxstBTb3a #SydneyIsSkyBlue pic.twitter.com/kDyLLlizZR - Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) February 8, 2017

Sure enough, Sydney managed to find the net twice inside the opening 70 minutes (in fact, they were 2-0 up after 20 minutes) and the complimentary snacks were subsequently handed out at the Allianz Stadium.

Among the hundreds of fans to take up the offer was Fox Sport's touchline presenter Tara Rushton, who signalled her intent to get involved with the giveaway on Twitter.

������.... similar... sausage roll time! - Tara Rushton (@TaraRushton) February 9, 2017

And then ...

The subsequent dispatching of the sausage roll didn't exactly go smoothly for poor Rushton. While attempting to add condiments, the reporter ended up squirting ketchup all over her pristine white blouse live on television.

Oops!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.