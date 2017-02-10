Asociacion Deportiva Centenario's 50 sponsors on club shirt

A team from the Argentinian fifth tier are hoping that their new home shirt will earn them a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Asociacion Deportiva Centenario (more commonly known as ADC) of the Torneo C division have crammed a total of 50 sponsors logos on to their new kit.

La hermosa nueva camiseta alternativa de Cente, CON 50 SPONSORS! Mañana Maronese-Centenario 17hs. pic.twitter.com/cqf0cG3jLW - ADCFÚTBOL (@ADCentenarioOK) February 4, 2017

Having only sported a measly 34 endorsements on last season's strip, ADC are optimistic that their 2017 version will be enough to land them a world record.

"Each company pays what it can, and based on that, you try to give them the best possible place (on the shirt)," club president Gustavo Gomez told local press.

"Some are swaps and not for money. For example, we got a quad bike that helps us to get around and sell raffle tickets."

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.