Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic cut cheese in Man United PR gig

To help unveil the new official club timepiece, several Manchester United stars gathered at Old Trafford to participate in an ever so slightly brie-zarre (see what we did there?) launch event.

Today we unveiled the TAG Heuer Formula 1 & TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 @ManUtd Special Editions with the help of special guests! pic.twitter.com/WkxwRQpqoQ - TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) February 8, 2017

Somebody in the PR department thought it would be a gouda idea (sorry) to mark the occasion by having Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic pair up to slice an enormous block of cheese.

Indeed, the United pair used a large double-handled knife as they struggled to caerphilly (last one, promise) hack their way through the enormous wheel.

As glitzy product launches go, that really wasn't up their with the grates (OK we lied).