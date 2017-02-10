Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic cut cheese in Man United PR gig

To help unveil the new official club timepiece, several Manchester United stars gathered at Old Trafford to participate in an ever so slightly brie-zarre (see what we did there?) launch event.

Somebody in the PR department thought it would be a gouda idea (sorry) to mark the occasion by having Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic pair up to slice an enormous block of cheese.

Indeed, the United pair used a large double-handled knife as they struggled to caerphilly (last one, promise) hack their way through the enormous wheel.

As glitzy product launches go, that really wasn't up their with the grates (OK we lied). 

