ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Wintry conditions are 'snow' problem for Sportfreunde Lotte and their fans

When snow covered the pitch at Sportfreunde Lotte's ground ahead of the club's DFB-Pokal last 16 tie with 1860 Munich, the club from Germany's third tier appealed to fans for help.

And how the supporters responded, turning up with their shovels to clear the pitch. Their reward? Seeing their club earn a 2-0 win that extends a fairytale cup run. 

Sportfreunde Lotte beat Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the competition and this latest victory was very much a "team" effort!

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

