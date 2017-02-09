Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
0
0
LIVE 59'
Game Details
Home: 14/1  Draw: 13/8  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
LIVE 16'
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 15/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Next

From Scholes to Beardsmore, Man United 'legends' are set for Australia

Manchester United have announced plans to send a team of "Legends" to Australia to square off in a charity game.

The game is scheduled to take place at the nib Stadium in Perth next month and will see a whole host of former Old Trafford players take the field, though some are definitely more recognisable than others.

Indeed, the flashy trailer revealing some of United's contingent starts fairly strongly with the likes of Bryan Robson, who will manage the team, as well as Dwight Yorke and Denis Irwin, before descending into the (almost) unknown.

Some big names, some underrated servants and a light sprinkling of "who?" You've got to chuckle at the almost apologetic way that Paul Scholes is thrown in at the end.

It's almost as if they were reluctant to call Russell Beardsmore -- 30 league starts in seven years -- or Ben Thornley -- 14 total appearances in all competitions -- club legends!

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

