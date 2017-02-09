From Scholes to Beardsmore, Man United 'legends' are set for Australia
Manchester United have announced plans to send a team of "Legends" to Australia to square off in a charity game.
The game is scheduled to take place at the nib Stadium in Perth next month and will see a whole host of former Old Trafford players take the field, though some are definitely more recognisable than others.
Indeed, the flashy trailer revealing some of United's contingent starts fairly strongly with the likes of Bryan Robson, who will manage the team, as well as Dwight Yorke and Denis Irwin, before descending into the (almost) unknown.
Some big names, some underrated servants and a light sprinkling of "who?" You've got to chuckle at the almost apologetic way that Paul Scholes is thrown in at the end.
It's almost as if they were reluctant to call Russell Beardsmore -- 30 league starts in seven years -- or Ben Thornley -- 14 total appearances in all competitions -- club legends!
