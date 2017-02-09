Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 3/10 
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
Shanghai SIPG's Oscar bamboozles Chinese linesman

Over a month after his big money move from Chelsea, Oscar finally made his competitive debut for Shanghai SIPG on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian midfielder got off to a flying start, opening the scoring after just 34 minutes as Shanghai went on to register a comfortable 3-0 win over Sukhotai in an Asian Champions League qualifying play-off.

As well as bamboozling opposing defenders with his neat footwork, Oscar also managed to tie an official up in knots at one point too. Indeed, a swift Cruyff turn from Oscar left the poor linesman in a heap of the ground as he desperately attempted to keep up with play.

Ouch.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

