Shanghai SIPG's Oscar bamboozles Chinese linesman

Over a month after his big money move from Chelsea, Oscar finally made his competitive debut for Shanghai SIPG on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian midfielder got off to a flying start, opening the scoring after just 34 minutes as Shanghai went on to register a comfortable 3-0 win over Sukhotai in an Asian Champions League qualifying play-off.

As well as bamboozling opposing defenders with his neat footwork, Oscar also managed to tie an official up in knots at one point too. Indeed, a swift Cruyff turn from Oscar left the poor linesman in a heap of the ground as he desperately attempted to keep up with play.

Ouch.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.