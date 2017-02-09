Shanghai SIPG's Oscar bamboozles Chinese linesman
Over a month after his big money move from Chelsea, Oscar finally made his competitive debut for Shanghai SIPG on Tuesday night.
The Brazilian midfielder got off to a flying start, opening the scoring after just 34 minutes as Shanghai went on to register a comfortable 3-0 win over Sukhotai in an Asian Champions League qualifying play-off.
��⚽️#ShanghaiSIPG ���� pic.twitter.com/7AMxxKeLLo- Oscar (@oscar8) February 8, 2017
As well as bamboozling opposing defenders with his neat footwork, Oscar also managed to tie an official up in knots at one point too. Indeed, a swift Cruyff turn from Oscar left the poor linesman in a heap of the ground as he desperately attempted to keep up with play.
Ouch.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
