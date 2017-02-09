Manchester United ace Marouane Fellaini visits the hairdressers

Along with his silky footwork and deft technique, there is of course one other trademark attribute that marks Marouane Fellaini out on a football pitch: his bountiful head of wiry hair.

However, the Manchester United midfielder appeared to tease his Twitter followers with a drastic change of style by posing for a photo from the barber's chair, his tousled 'fro flattened and the caption: "Hairdresser we go."

Hairdresser here we go pic.twitter.com/qug0Dg1r6I - Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) February 7, 2017

Don't do it Marouane, you'll lose your special powers!

Fingers crossed it's just a dye job. Bright red might look good on him.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.