Manchester United ace Marouane Fellaini visits the hairdressers
Along with his silky footwork and deft technique, there is of course one other trademark attribute that marks Marouane Fellaini out on a football pitch: his bountiful head of wiry hair.
However, the Manchester United midfielder appeared to tease his Twitter followers with a drastic change of style by posing for a photo from the barber's chair, his tousled 'fro flattened and the caption: "Hairdresser we go."
Don't do it Marouane, you'll lose your special powers!
Fingers crossed it's just a dye job. Bright red might look good on him.
