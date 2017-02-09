Football from space shuttle Challenger orbiting the Earth again

From Jaap Stam at Euro 2000 to Sergio Ramos against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, we've seen many a terrible penalty metaphorically end up in the stratosphere over the years.

However, as revealed in an update from the International Space Station, there is an actual football currently orbiting Earth -- a football with an incredibly poignant backstory.

Soccer ball from space shuttle Challenger in 1986 now orbiting the Earth on station 31 years later. More details... https://t.co/DCvitjQOav pic.twitter.com/3vZfbEhZB9 - Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) February 8, 2017

The ball was originally packed on to the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986 by Ellison Onizuka, one of the seven NASA astronauts on board who lost their lives when the shuttle exploded shortly after lift-off.

It had been signed and presented to Onizuka by the soccer team -- including his own daughter -- from Clear Lake High School in Houston, near NASA's Johnson Space Center.

The ball was subsequently recovered from the wreckage and put on display at Clear Lake for three decades.

Then, after years gathering dust on a shelf, astronaut Shane Kimbrough (whose young son attends the same school) offered to personally escort the ball into space to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Challenger tragedy as part of NASA's Day of Remembrance.

Fantastic stuff.

