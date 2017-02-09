Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 11/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Football from space shuttle Challenger orbiting the Earth again

From Jaap Stam at Euro 2000 to Sergio Ramos against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, we've seen many a terrible penalty metaphorically end up in the stratosphere over the years.

However, as revealed in an update from the International Space Station, there is an actual football currently orbiting Earth -- a football with an incredibly poignant backstory.

The ball was originally packed on to the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986 by Ellison Onizuka, one of the seven NASA astronauts on board who lost their lives when the shuttle exploded shortly after lift-off.

It had been signed and presented to Onizuka by the soccer team -- including his own daughter -- from Clear Lake High School in Houston, near NASA's Johnson Space Center.

The ball was subsequently recovered from the wreckage and put on display at Clear Lake for three decades.

Then, after years gathering dust on a shelf, astronaut Shane Kimbrough (whose young son attends the same school) offered to personally escort the ball into space to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Challenger tragedy as part of NASA's Day of Remembrance.

Fantastic stuff.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

