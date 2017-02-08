Carlos Tevez pranked by Shanghai Shenhua teammates on birthday
Feb. 5 is a big day in the football calendar, largely as it sees a number of big names celebrate their respective birthdays.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Sven Goran Erikson, Gheorghe Hagi and Giovani van Bronckhorst are just a few of the star names on the list, along with one Carlos Tevez.
Having turned 33 over the weekend, Tevez was treated to a small celebration by his Shanghai Shenhua teammates, which involved a rousing chorus of Happy Birthday and a delicious cake.
�� De esta manera el @shanghaishenhua celebró el cumpleaños de Carlos Tévez pic.twitter.com/FEs4tFvJ5p- Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) February 7, 2017
To be fair, the Argentina striker took his surprise icing in good humour, flashing a double thumbs-up and a trademark grin to the camera.
Still, we can't help but feel it was a heinous waste of perfectly good cake.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
