Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Carlos Tevez pranked by Shanghai Shenhua teammates on birthday

Feb. 5 is a big day in the football calendar, largely as it sees a number of big names celebrate their respective birthdays.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Sven Goran Erikson, Gheorghe Hagi and Giovani van Bronckhorst are just a few of the star names on the list, along with one Carlos Tevez.

Having turned 33 over the weekend, Tevez was treated to a small celebration by his Shanghai Shenhua teammates, which involved a rousing chorus of Happy Birthday and a delicious cake.

To be fair, the Argentina striker took his surprise icing in good humour, flashing a double thumbs-up and a trademark grin to the camera.

Still, we can't help but feel it was a heinous waste of perfectly good cake.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

