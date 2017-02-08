Previous
Gary Neville accepts invitation to appear on Arsenal Fan TV

As forthright as ever, Gary Neville has got himself into a war or words with a section of the Arsenal fanbase in the aftermath of the Gunners' 3-1 defeat at Chelsea.

While co-commentating on Sunday's match, Neville branded one fan in the stands an "idiot" for holding up an anti-Wenger placard before focusing his ire on Arsenal Fan TV -- the YouTube channel that gives the club's more emotional supporters a platform to vent their frustration.

Speaking on television after the game, Neville branded Arsenal Fan TV an "embarrassment" after happening upon an interview outside Stamford Bridge and listening to some of the opinions on offer.

"I walked out the Chelsea ground yesterday and there was a couple of these Arsenal Fan TV camera things everywhere and to be honest it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it," the pundit grumbled.

It wasn't long before Arsenal Fan TV host Robbie Lyle exercised his right to reply.

Several Twitter users then approached Neville, asking him if he'd be willing to appear on Arsenal Fan TV to fight -- or more likely, thoughtfully debate -- his corner.

Somewhat astonishingly, the former Manchester United full-back confirmed that he is totally on board with the idea.

Which, of course, will almost definitely be brilliant.

However, it may be a while before Neville gets round to appearing on Arsenal Fan TV as he is currently squabbling in public on two fronts.

Indeed, the pundit is also embroiled in a lively exchange of views with Times' chief football writer Henry Winter, who wrote that Neville "arrogantly dismissed [Arsenal fans'] right to protest."

Suddenly under fire from all sides, Neville was quick to point out the irony inherent in Winter's barb.

Whether Nev is now planning to launch a rival column in The Times awaits to be seen.

This could be about to get interesting.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

