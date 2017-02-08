Benevento star Amato Ciciretti gets Twitter tribute tattooed on to his leg

Of all the tattoos we've seen footballers commit to over the years, we think Amato Ciciretti may have committed to the silliest of them all.

Ciciretti, who plays for Serie B side Benevento, has had his very own Twitter handle indelibly needled on to the back of his leg, along with the social media site's bird logo.

The 23-year-old midfielder proudly posted a photo of his new body art on Twitter (rather fittingly) along with the caption: "Promise kept!!!"

Quite who @Ciciretti promised is a mystery, though he seems more than happy with the results.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.