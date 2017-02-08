Benevento star Amato Ciciretti gets Twitter tribute tattooed on to his leg

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Serie B star's Twitter tattoo

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Ferdinand Brady shirt

Ferdinand enjoys his Super Bowl experience

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Pogba plays with emoji on his boots

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Man of the match presented with BBQ

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Rooney's super long range free kick

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Oxlade-Chamberlain backtracks over tweet

The Toe Poke Mattias Karen
Read

Zlatan knows what role he'd play in the NFL

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Sir Alex sends good luck message to Crolla

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Reasons to love & hate Ronaldo, who turns 32

Cristiano Ronaldo James Martin
Read

Dani Alves sings (again) on Insta

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Mahmoud Kahraba scored Egypt's winner in the 87th minute.

Egypt team's brilliant belly dance

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Atlanta, New England make a Super Bowl bet

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Frank Lampard

Red Bulls' cheeky farewell to Lamps

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Lampard

Lampard forgets Swansea in retirement tribute

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Wayne Shaw

Arsenal could face biggest keeper in Britain

The Toe Poke Mattias Karen
Read
Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana's eight meals a day

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Toon fan's 56 travel tickets in FA Cup

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

DR Congo's superb team photo

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Arsenal Fan TV is a delight

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Ramos swaps sweat-drenched shirt for pork

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Benevento star Amato Ciciretti gets Twitter tribute tattooed on to his leg

Of all the tattoos we've seen footballers commit to over the years, we think Amato Ciciretti may have committed to the silliest of them all.

Ciciretti, who plays for Serie B side Benevento, has had his very own Twitter handle indelibly needled on to the back of his leg, along with the social media site's bird logo.

The 23-year-old midfielder proudly posted a photo of his new body art on Twitter (rather fittingly) along with the caption: "Promise kept!!!"

Quite who @Ciciretti promised is a mystery, though he seems more than happy with the results.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.