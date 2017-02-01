Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 7/2  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Ferdinand Brady shirt

Ferdinand enjoys his Super Bowl experience

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Pogba plays with emoji on his boots

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Man of the match presented with BBQ

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Rooney's super long range free kick

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Oxlade-Chamberlain backtracks over tweet

The Toe Poke Mattias Karen
Read

Zlatan knows what role he'd play in the NFL

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Sir Alex sends good luck message to Crolla

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Reasons to love & hate Ronaldo, who turns 32

Cristiano Ronaldo James Martin
Read

Dani Alves sings (again) on Insta

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Mahmoud Kahraba scored Egypt's winner in the 87th minute.

Egypt team's brilliant belly dance

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Atlanta, New England make a Super Bowl bet

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Frank Lampard

Red Bulls' cheeky farewell to Lamps

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Lampard

Lampard forgets Swansea in retirement tribute

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Wayne Shaw

Arsenal could face biggest keeper in Britain

The Toe Poke Mattias Karen
Read
Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana's eight meals a day

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Toon fan's 56 travel tickets in FA Cup

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

DR Congo's superb team photo

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Arsenal Fan TV is a delight

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Ramos swaps sweat-drenched shirt for pork

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Bristol City Matty Taylor

Bristol City troll rivals Rovers over deal

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Rio Ferdinand meets Kaka and gets Tom Brady's shirt at the Super Bowl

Like many of his footballing counterparts, Rio Ferdinand enjoyed watching the New England Patriots' epic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons and secure a record fifth Super Bowl win on Sunday.

However, unlike those who had to watch the drama unfold at home, Ferdinand made the trip out to Houston to take in the game live at the NRG Stadium -- and the former Manchester United defender certainly seemed to enjoy himself.

First, Ferdinand gatecrashed the BBC studio to deliver a bit of pre-game analysis before meeting up with an old adversary down at pitch-side.

Regular chillin pitch side with @kaka what a player - graceful ��

A photo posted by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on

After watching the Patriots claw back a 25-point deficit to clinch victory, Ferdinand signed off for the night by proudly showing off a souvenir he'd managed to acquire.

Thanking the NFL for their hospitality, he posted a photo of Tom Brady's signed shirt.

One of the big post-game storylines was the disappearance of Brady's game-worn jersey from the Patriots' locker room. But you can rule Ferdinand out as a suspect -- the Patriots played in white on Sunday!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.