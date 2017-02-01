Rio Ferdinand meets Kaka and gets Tom Brady's shirt at the Super Bowl

Like many of his footballing counterparts, Rio Ferdinand enjoyed watching the New England Patriots' epic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons and secure a record fifth Super Bowl win on Sunday.

However, unlike those who had to watch the drama unfold at home, Ferdinand made the trip out to Houston to take in the game live at the NRG Stadium -- and the former Manchester United defender certainly seemed to enjoy himself.

First, Ferdinand gatecrashed the BBC studio to deliver a bit of pre-game analysis before meeting up with an old adversary down at pitch-side.

Regular chillin pitch side with @kaka what a player - graceful �� A photo posted by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

After watching the Patriots claw back a 25-point deficit to clinch victory, Ferdinand signed off for the night by proudly showing off a souvenir he'd managed to acquire.

Thanking the NFL for their hospitality, he posted a photo of Tom Brady's signed shirt.

What a comeback... unreal being there to witness greatness... big thanks to @nfluk Congrats to #Brady ���� FIVE times champion! #patriots pic.twitter.com/yOC2LpoYz7 - Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 6, 2017

One of the big post-game storylines was the disappearance of Brady's game-worn jersey from the Patriots' locker room. But you can rule Ferdinand out as a suspect -- the Patriots played in white on Sunday!

