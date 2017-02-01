Previous
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Man United's Paul Pogba plays vs. Leicester with his emoji on his boots

Paul Pogba plays with an emoji on his boot vs. Leicester.

As you may recall, not so very long ago Paul Pogba became the first professional footballer to be bestowed with his very own personal Twitter emoji.

The emoji irked a lot of fans, who felt the £89.3 million man should perhaps be focusing a little more on improving his influence in Manchester United's midfield rather than bolstering his social media sway.

As if to confound the sceptics, Pogba took his brand expansion to the next level by taking to the pitch against Leicester on Sunday with his emoji emblazoned on his boots.

Safe to say, there were more than a few dissenting voices.

In the end, Pogba's divisive emoji proved to be little more than a sideshow as United thumped the defending champions 3-0 at the King Power.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

