Man of the match in Argentina's Supercopa presented with BBQ

Saturday evening saw Lanus crowned Supercopa champions when they saw off River Plate in the game that pits the champions of the Primera Division against the winners of the Copa Argentina.

After opening the scoring in the latter stages, Lanus forward Lautaro Acosta ended up taking the man of the match "honours" as his side ran out 3-0 winners.

The 28-year-old was presented with a shiny new BBQ grill for all his hard work.

The Supercopa game was sponsored by Burger King, who forewent the traditional bottle of champagne in favour of something a little more in-keeping with their brand aesthetic.

It certainly doesn't look like Acosta was complaining!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.