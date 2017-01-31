Wayne Rooney's younger brother scores superb long range free kick

While Wayne Rooney continues to struggle to find a place at Manchester United, brother John is enjoying a strong campaign.

Wayne's younger sibling, 26, scored twice for Wrexham against Guiseley on Saturday, taking his tally to 11 for the season.

90+3 | GOAL WREXHAM! ROONEY WITH THE FREE KICK!



WREXHAM 3-1 GUISELEY#WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/sh8f0oUvk7 - Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) 4 February 2017

And his double in their 3-1 win was quite something -- a sumptuous long range free kick that put the result beyond Wrexham's opponents late on.

Top work, John.

