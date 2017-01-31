Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
1
0
LIVE 65'
Game Details
Home: 1/20  Draw: 10/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Internazionale
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 14/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Egypt
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Wayne Rooney's younger brother scores superb long range free kick

While Wayne Rooney continues to struggle to find a place at Manchester United, brother John is enjoying a strong campaign.

Wayne's younger sibling, 26, scored twice for Wrexham against Guiseley on Saturday, taking his tally to 11 for the season.

And his double in their 3-1 win was quite something -- a sumptuous long range free kick that put the result beyond Wrexham's opponents late on.

Top work, John.

