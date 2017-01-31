Wayne Rooney's younger brother scores superb long range free kick
While Wayne Rooney continues to struggle to find a place at Manchester United, brother John is enjoying a strong campaign.
Wayne's younger sibling, 26, scored twice for Wrexham against Guiseley on Saturday, taking his tally to 11 for the season.
90+3 | GOAL WREXHAM! ROONEY WITH THE FREE KICK!- Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) 4 February 2017
WREXHAM 3-1 GUISELEY#WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/sh8f0oUvk7
And his double in their 3-1 win was quite something -- a sumptuous long range free kick that put the result beyond Wrexham's opponents late on.
Top work, John.
