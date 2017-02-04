Previous
United States
Jamaica
12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Zlatan Ibrahimovic knows what position he would play in NFL

Gab Marcotti addresses the potential concerns for Man United with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career nearing an end.
Nemanja Vidic tells ESPN FC's Alexis Nunes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's motivation at his age is incredible.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might not be familiar with all the position names in American football, but he knows what role he would fill on the gridiron.

"The guy who makes the difference," Ibrahimovic said in typical fashion upon meeting former NFL star Osi Umenyiora.

But after a career built by scoring goals, there's no question whether Ibrahimovic would play on offense or defense.

"I'd be the one who catches the ball," he told MUTV. "Maybe I wouldn't be so fast but I would be like a bull and run through all of them."

Umenyiora said Ibrahimovic's legendary ego would be an asset in the NFL.

"He has the mentality of an NFL player," Umenyiora said. "It's a physical confrontation every single play, so you have to have that ego -- you have to have that pride in yourself."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

