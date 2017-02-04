Zlatan Ibrahimovic knows what position he would play in NFL
Zlatan Ibrahimovic might not be familiar with all the position names in American football, but he knows what role he would fill on the gridiron.
"The guy who makes the difference," Ibrahimovic said in typical fashion upon meeting former NFL star Osi Umenyiora.
But after a career built by scoring goals, there's no question whether Ibrahimovic would play on offense or defense.
"I'd be the one who catches the ball," he told MUTV. "Maybe I wouldn't be so fast but I would be like a bull and run through all of them."
Umenyiora said Ibrahimovic's legendary ego would be an asset in the NFL.
"He has the mentality of an NFL player," Umenyiora said. "It's a physical confrontation every single play, so you have to have that ego -- you have to have that pride in yourself."
