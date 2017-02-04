Sir Alex Ferguson sends good luck message to boxer Anthony Crolla
Seeking as many motivational aids as possible going into his WBA World Lightweight Title fight next month, Manchester native Anthony Crolla received a "good luck" message right from the top.
With a big rematch against Jorge Linares on the horizon, avid Manchester United fan Crolla was surprised to receive a special video from none other than Sir Alex Ferguson himself.
This is very surreal for me. Thanks to my mate Phil and obviously to the legend that is Sir Alex. Even more motivation for me. https://t.co/MY5fIlDxIJ- anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) February 3, 2017
"Good luck in your rematch," said the former United boss.
"Give him hell and remember -- when you win, United win."
With Sir Alex in his corner, how can Crolla possibly lose?
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.