Sir Alex Ferguson sends good luck message to boxer Anthony Crolla

Deadline Day has come and gone, Paul Pogba dances yet again and much more in The Sweeper.

Seeking as many motivational aids as possible going into his WBA World Lightweight Title fight next month, Manchester native Anthony Crolla received a "good luck" message right from the top.

With a big rematch against Jorge Linares on the horizon, avid Manchester United fan Crolla was surprised to receive a special video from none other than Sir Alex Ferguson himself.

This is very surreal for me. Thanks to my mate Phil and obviously to the legend that is Sir Alex. Even more motivation for me. https://t.co/MY5fIlDxIJ - anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) February 3, 2017

"Good luck in your rematch," said the former United boss.

"Give him hell and remember -- when you win, United win."

With Sir Alex in his corner, how can Crolla possibly lose?

