United States
Jamaica
12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Mahmoud Kahraba scored Egypt's winner in the 87th minute.

Frank Lampard

Lampard

Wayne Shaw

Adam Lallana

Bristol City Matty Taylor

Di Caprio Oscars Toe Poke

Dimitri Payet

Manchester City

 By Chris Wright
Sir Alex Ferguson sends good luck message to boxer Anthony Crolla

Deadline Day has come and gone, Paul Pogba dances yet again and much more in The Sweeper.

Seeking as many motivational aids as possible going into his WBA World Lightweight Title fight next month, Manchester native Anthony Crolla received a "good luck" message right from the top.

With a big rematch against Jorge Linares on the horizon, avid Manchester United fan Crolla was surprised to receive a special video from none other than Sir Alex Ferguson himself.

"Good luck in your rematch," said the former United boss.

"Give him hell and remember -- when you win, United win."

With Sir Alex in his corner, how can Crolla possibly lose?

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

