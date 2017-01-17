Previous
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Pachuca of Liga MX plays host to two animal pitch invaders

Over the years, we've seen football matches invaded by cats and we've seen football matches invaded by dogs (we have even seen them invaded by pine martens!), but never in all of our days have we witnessed scenes like those in Liga MX over the weekend.

Indeed, the tie between Pachuca and Chiapas on Sunday was graced by not one, but two animal encroachers -- one canine and one feline.

The game was first interrupted in the 66th minute when a rogue dog came bounding out of the stands and out onto the pitch for several minutes until being led away by stewards.

Then, roughly five minutes from full-time, a secondary halt was brought about when a cat took up residence in the corner.

Both animals were quickly shepherded away to safety, with Pachuca even posting a photo of their new club mascot from their dressing room.

Lovely stuff.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

