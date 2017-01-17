Arsenal 'Invincible' Lauren teases Real Madrid after Sevilla halt unbeaten run

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 15/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez sulks at Swansea

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Christian Pulisic top of the class

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann the goalkeeper?

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Sydney keeper hit with rubber snakes

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Paul Pogba scores his own personal emoji

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Player booked for marriage proposal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Carragher 'rages' at Gerrard award

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian's cheeky dig at Asmir Begovic

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Arsenal players at the NBA game

Arsenal, Spurs take in NBA game in London

Blog - The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read
Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool cursed by 'toxic thunder' third kit

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Thomas Muller celebrates scoring a goal in Bayern Munich's defeat of Wolfsburg.

Muller's ingenious way of dodging journalists

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Cash raised for Sanchez dog banner

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Paul George

Pacers' Paul George: Zlatan is class

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo calls out Dwyane Wade

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Rio Ferdinand's fighting talk

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Seal pup turns up near Riverside

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe meets E.T.

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Zidane's son shows off silky skill

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Tottenham celebrate Ben Davies' opener.

Wycombe's joy at drawing Tottenham

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Maradona joins Infantino in friendly

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
By ESPN Staff
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal 'Invincible' Lauren teases Real Madrid after Sevilla halt unbeaten run

Former Arsenal defender Lauren made a point of congratulating Sevilla after they brought Real Madrid's record-breaking unbeaten streak in all competitions to an unceremonious end.

Real extended their lossless streak to 40 games with a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, only to see it all come to a halt against the same opposition in a league game at the Sanchez Pizjuan three days later.

A 91st-minute winner from Stefan Jovetic ended Los Blancos' imperious run, with Lauren taking to Twitter to hail Sevilla's accomplishment while referencing the Gunner's famous 49-game unbeaten sequence in the Premier League between May 2003 and October of 2004.

To be fair, he's probably earned the right to rub it in a little bit now and then.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.