Arsenal 'Invincible' Lauren teases Real Madrid after Sevilla halt unbeaten run
Former Arsenal defender Lauren made a point of congratulating Sevilla after they brought Real Madrid's record-breaking unbeaten streak in all competitions to an unceremonious end.
Real extended their lossless streak to 40 games with a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, only to see it all come to a halt against the same opposition in a league game at the Sanchez Pizjuan three days later.
Being Invincibles isn't easy. 😉 #49unbeaten— Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) January 15, 2017
Well done, Sevilla! pic.twitter.com/3QJELwRWpQ
A 91st-minute winner from Stefan Jovetic ended Los Blancos' imperious run, with Lauren taking to Twitter to hail Sevilla's accomplishment while referencing the Gunner's famous 49-game unbeaten sequence in the Premier League between May 2003 and October of 2004.
To be fair, he's probably earned the right to rub it in a little bit now and then.
