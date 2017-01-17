Arsenal 'Invincible' Lauren teases Real Madrid after Sevilla halt unbeaten run

Former Arsenal defender Lauren made a point of congratulating Sevilla after they brought Real Madrid's record-breaking unbeaten streak in all competitions to an unceremonious end.

Real extended their lossless streak to 40 games with a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, only to see it all come to a halt against the same opposition in a league game at the Sanchez Pizjuan three days later.

A 91st-minute winner from Stefan Jovetic ended Los Blancos' imperious run, with Lauren taking to Twitter to hail Sevilla's accomplishment while referencing the Gunner's famous 49-game unbeaten sequence in the Premier League between May 2003 and October of 2004.

To be fair, he's probably earned the right to rub it in a little bit now and then.