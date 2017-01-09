Arsenal fans worry as Alexis Sanchez sulks at Swansea

With Arsenal leading Swansea 4-0 on 79 minutes on Saturday, Arsene Wenger decided to replace Alexis Sanchez with Danny Welbeck for the contest's final 11 minutes. The Chilean was none too pleased.

Sanchez promptly took a seat on the edge of the dugout, away from his fellow teammates, pulling his jacket over his head and burying his face in his arms.

haha Alexis - 100% the right move to take him off. Game is won, and there are bigger fish to fry. He's so cheesed off though! pic.twitter.com/dnANEwN8AW - arseblog (@arseblog) January 14, 2017

This sort of behaviour has become something of a trend recently for the Gunners' talisman.

Eleven days ago, when Arsenal fought back from 3-0 down at Bournemouth to rescue a 3-3 draw, Sanchez was seen throwing a tantrum on the full-time whistle, ripping off his gloves and shouting at teammates.

The Chilean's latest histrionics won't do much to reassure those Arsenal supporters fretting over his ongoing contract negotiations.

