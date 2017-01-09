Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal fans worry as Alexis Sanchez sulks at Swansea

With Arsenal leading Swansea 4-0 on 79 minutes on Saturday, Arsene Wenger decided to replace Alexis Sanchez with Danny Welbeck for the contest's final 11 minutes. The Chilean was none too pleased.

Sanchez promptly took a seat on the edge of the dugout, away from his fellow teammates, pulling his jacket over his head and burying his face in his arms.

This sort of behaviour has become something of a trend recently for the Gunners' talisman.

Eleven days ago, when Arsenal fought back from 3-0 down at Bournemouth to rescue a 3-3 draw, Sanchez was seen throwing a tantrum on the full-time whistle, ripping off his gloves and shouting at teammates.

The Chilean's latest histrionics won't do much to reassure those Arsenal supporters fretting over his ongoing contract negotiations.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

