Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
2
0
LIVE 61'
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Las Palmas
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Christian Pulisic top of the class at Borussia Dortmund

It has been a whirlwind season for Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic but United States' rising star is keeping grounded. 

Pulisic, 18, has broken into Dortmund's first team this season and last March he became the USMNT's youngest-ever player in a World Cup qualifier when he featured in the 4-0 win over Guatemala -- then just 17 and six months.

It's a far cry from the classroom -- a fact former teacher David Yingst was only to keen to point out. Posting on Twitter, Mr. Yingst uploaded a picture of Pulisic back in class, in the shape of a replica jersey worn by one of his students.

And just for good measure, BVB's rising star retweeted his former tutor. Top work, all round.

