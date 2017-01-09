Christian Pulisic top of the class at Borussia Dortmund

It has been a whirlwind season for Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic but United States' rising star is keeping grounded.

Pulisic, 18, has broken into Dortmund's first team this season and last March he became the USMNT's youngest-ever player in a World Cup qualifier when he featured in the 4-0 win over Guatemala -- then just 17 and six months.

A 1st in 25 yrs of teaching.@cpulisic_10 was in my class just 6 yrs ago-and today his pro jersey is back at Hershey pic.twitter.com/IrRIFLQZeK - David Yingst (@dyingst) 14 January 2017

It's a far cry from the classroom -- a fact former teacher David Yingst was only to keen to point out. Posting on Twitter, Mr. Yingst uploaded a picture of Pulisic back in class, in the shape of a replica jersey worn by one of his students.

And just for good measure, BVB's rising star retweeted his former tutor. Top work, all round.

